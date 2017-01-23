23 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:58 AM

KB players promoted

They are the first Army team to win the championship and they have been rewarded accordingly.

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander Griffin Supuni has promoted all Kamuzu Barracks players for winning 2016 TNM Super League title at the expense of the ‘top gurus’.

Like Leicester City of England, the Soldiers were ten points adrift of the then leaders Blue Eagles in the first round but when they climbed top of the summit, they did the unthinkable by winning the championship.

Now as a token of appreciation, General Supuni has promoted the players for the gallant fight they showed in the entire season.

Confirming the development at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the aftermath of KB’s 2-1 victory over Super League select, Captain Gift Njeta said it was just a matter of time for the Commander to surprise the boys.

“After beating Dwangwa United in the last game of the season, our commander promised the boys of a promotion and he made it clear that he will make an announcement very soon and he has just confirmed it to the boys so congratulations to the boys, they deserved this,” said Captain Njeta.

When the 2016 season was starting, KB were not favourites for the title but their home form brought them into contention especially in the second round when they registered some vital results in the title race.

Ever since the inception of the top flight, no any other team from MDF has managed to win the championship despite enjoying financial assistance.