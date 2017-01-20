20 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:12 AM

Two die in road accident

Two people have died after the motor vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Kasungu.

The two have been identified as Jessie Usumani and Joseph Victor.

According to Kasungu Police spokesperson Edna Mzingwitsa, the incident happened on Wednesday.

Mzingwitsa said Usumani was driving a motor vehicle registration number DZ3682 Toyota Carina saloon from the direction of Mzuzu towards Kasungu and in the car she was together with Victor.

“Upon arrival at Gija Chipeta village along Mzuzu-Kasungu M1 road she lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding,” she explained.

The vehicle then swerved to the other side where it collided with the oncoming truck registration number T928 DEK driven by Hance Issa Mwakyoma, a Tanzanian national.

Usumani and Victor died on the spot due to severe injuries and severe bleeding.

The motor vehicle, Toyota Carina saloon had its front part extensively damaged whilst the truck had its front part partially damaged.

Jesse Usumani hailed from Yesaya village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza while Joseph Victor was from Nkukula village Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa district.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to all drivers to be more careful when driving during this time when the rainy season continues.