20 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:38 AM

Political coalitions not fruitful in Malawi – analyst

A political analyst has described the coalition between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) as an immature move which has led to the division of the UDF.

In 2015 DPP and UDF made a coalition following the appointment of UDF’s president Atupele Muluzi as Minister of Natural Resources and Mining. UDF Members of Parliament also moved to the government side although MP for Balaka North Lucius Banda declined to move.

On Tuesday some UDF MPs from the Central Region conducted a meeting where they asked Muluzi to make it clear what the future holds for their party as it is still clinging to the ruling party.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the county Wonderful Mkhutche from Chancellor College said the request made by the party members in the Central Region is justifiable as in the very first place Muluzi did not consult his party members on whether to make a coalition with the DPP.

Mkhutche said the union between the two parties brought internal conflicts in UDF as one of its members Banda made it clear that he will not be part of it.

“The problem was that Atupele Muluzi did not consult widely on the move and looking at confrontational history of the two parties the union never made sense, of course there are no permanent enemies in politics but this was an immature move that will continue dividing the party,” said Mkhutche.

He added that by entering the union Muluzi compromised his 2019 position and after working with the Joyce Banda administration in 2012 he ended up contesting against it hence if he chooses to contest against the DPP in 2019 it will be the same scenario.

Mkhutche further said that Muluzi will not be able to speak against the same government he is in and if he chooses not to contest he must forget about getting any position.

According to Mkhutche, UDF holds no key part in the union and there are ambitious politicians in the ruling DPP who cannot allow any stranger to take what they think they deserve which will put Muluzi and UDF in a difficult position as far as the 2019 elections are concerned.

He also said that the union has not benefited the UDF members and that is the reason why the members are rebelling against it as Muluzi is the only visible member in the party.

The political scientist said that with time the UDF will start losing its popularity something which could have not have happened if they had chosen to be on their own and had strategized how best they can one day go back into power.

He however said that coalitions in the country are created by situations and do not have visible ideologies.

“The 2004 Mgwirizano can be a good example as first it was for the whole opposition party before they later on divided and that shows the extent of our political division,” said Mkhutche.

He added that in 1999 AFORD and MCP made a union and in 2009 it was UDF and MCP which is not different with the DPP-UDF coalition as it does not have common ideologies as seen in the crash of their 2014 campaign manifestos.