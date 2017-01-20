20 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:17 AM

Paul Subili and Rodrick Valamanja are coming back

Malawian musicians Paul Subili and Rodrick Valamanja have come out of silence saying they are set to release a new album titled Pastoral.

The duo’s Subili said this at Andiamo Music School in Balaka where he was practicing with Alleluya band in preparation for a live show which will see Alleluya and Real Sounds of Skeffa Chimoto sharing the stage.

Subili told Malawi24 that they have not stopped singing but they had some personal issues.

He added that their break has taught them a lot of things which have made them to come up with music that carries serious and sensitive messages going to different groups looking at what has been happening in the country since they released their last album in 2010.

Asked why they named their album Pastoral Letter, the musician said the word is not new to Malawians because the album is carrying songs that criticise all people in the country.

“As I said we have been listening to the present music and watching what has been happening in the country so the album is criticizing government, nongovernmental organisations, youth and men of God who seem to be speaking for the people but after being bribed by government they betray the nation,” said Subili.

He also expressed concern on the issue of OG ISSA who stopped buying music from the artists as one of the challenges that has made them to be silent in the music fraternity. Subili said the coming of memory cards and flash disk has made a lot of artists not to make profits.

He however expressed joy because their old music is still being played in different local radio stations which symbolises originality and genuine music which gives them courage in the music industry

Adding on the project of their album, he said they are planning to record it with Lulu, Petros Ching’oma and Joseph Tembo

Paul Subili and Rodrick Valamanja who are popularly known as Njobvu ziwiri za ku Balaka released albums like Maidyaidya, Tigwire Mtengo Wanji, Yobu 13:13 and Musanditaye.