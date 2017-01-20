20 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:16 PM

‘I have never experienced this mess in my entire career’ -Kamwendo

…threaten to quit Nomads

The former Flames captain is ‘too angry’ with Be Forward Wanderers for deliberately delaying their trip (alongside Peter Wadabwa) to Japan for their prospective trials.

Speaking with one of Malawi’s daily papers, Joseph Kamwendo said he feel greatly betrayed by the club he love most and will seriously ponder on his future once he returns home.

He also added that ever since he started his career, he has never experienced this embarrassment.

“I have come to accept that we came here and there were no trials. I trained with teams that could not offer us contracts, they say acceptance brings change. I need to make a decision that is going to suit me. I have never experienced this in my entire career,” Kamwendo told the Nation newspaper.

He then revealed that he may consider quiting the Nomads when he returns home this weekend.

“We will see what will happen when I come home, but I need to seriously reconsider my future,” he explained.

The duo left the country a week ago for trials in Japan but they were surprised to learn that proffessional clubs are currently on off season break.

According to the players, the development forced them to train with amateur clubs without any explanation from Wanderers officials.

However, General Secretary for the Nomads Mike Butao was quick to deny any involvement in the whole process saying the arrangements were made by Be Forward.

“Their trials, including the cost of their travel were arranged by our sponsors Be Forward and we did not have a clue on when they would start,” he told the local media.