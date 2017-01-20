20 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:26 AM

Men arrested for impersonating MRA, MBS officers

Two men are in police custody in Dowa district for impersonating Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) officers on Thursday.

Dowa Police spokesperson Richard Kaponda has confirmed the development and has identified the two as 33 year-old Alex Whayo who once worked for MRA and John Msiska, 41 who is an ex-employee of Opportunity Bank.

According to Kaponda, the two men visited a shop at Dzaleka Refugee Camp and introduced themselves to be MRA and MBS officers.

The then ambiguously showed the shop owner their identity cards.

Police believe the two men hit several shops at Dowa boma and stole money amounting to K133, 000 using same modus.

“The suspects revealed to have committed the same very offence at Thete Trading Centre in Dedza district, Salima district, Nsundwe Trading Centre in Lilongwe and Mponela Trading Centre in Dowa district,” said Kaponda.

During their operations, the two were using a hired motor vehicle registration number DA 184 Mazda Demio Saloon belonging to Mr Dan Chiphika, a resident at Lumbadzi Trading Centre.

No money has been recovered so far and enquiries are in progress on the matter.

Whayo hails from Mkanda village, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka district while Msiska hails from Lumbwezi village, Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.