20 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:23 AM

Lightning continue claiming lives in Malawi: kills fisherman in Mangochi

A 21 year-old fisherman identified as Salanje Thomas has died after being struck by lightning while fishing on Monday in Mangochi district.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi said the deceased along with his friends went for fishing at Mpemba Dock along Lake Malawi.

According to Daudi, a few hours later as they were in the waters heavy rainfall started and suddenly lightning struck and their canoe got capsized.

“All of them fell in the water, his friends managed to swim but Thomas drowned and got missing, they tried to search for him but proved futile,” Daudi said.

On Wednesday the Mangochi Marine Police Officers found Thomas’ body floating in a decomposed state within the same area.

Postmortem conducted at Maldeco fisheries clinic confirmed that death was due to electric shock caused by lightning.

Salanje hailed from Mpemba village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.