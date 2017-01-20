20 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:30 AM

CSOs engage Kyungu in a war of words

Activists in the country have hit back at Paramount Chief Kyungu’s remarks that they should stop criticizing President Peter Mutharika over governance issues.

Recently, Kyungu told CSOs in the country to stop attacking Mutharika’s government and start providing solutions to the country’s problems.

According to Kyungu, Malawi can never develop with negative criticism towards government but rather it can prosper if people provided solutions on how problems can be sorted out in the country.

Responding to the issue, Youth and Society (YAS) – an organisation which was part of the grouping that rallied behind a legal stand to deprive Agriculture Minister George Chaponda of his duties over his involvement in the ongoing Admarc maize saga – said they will not relent in the fight for people’s rights.

YAS Director Charles Kajoloweka in an interview with this reporter said that it no secret anymore that the chieftaincy in Malawi has been the worst corrupt and misguided establishment since the dawn of multiparty democracy in 1994.

According to Kajoloweka, politicians have been using local leaders to gain massive support from the citizenry even when things are wrong.

This is certainly because chiefs have massive following in their respective communities.

‘’Chiefs have been both victims and champions of political regression and were largely supported Dr. Kamuzu Banda to sustain the one party state defying the change all Malawians wanted as well as in 2003 when they defended former President Bakili Muluzi’s third term bid.

“One thing: legitimizing political mediocrity and incompetence. Here too, they suffered defeat at the hands of democracy. Malawians have not forgotten how some corrupt and misguided chiefs foolishly supported Bingu’s autocracy between 2009 and 2012 – a period our young democracy came under massive attack. They supported change of national flag,” he explained

He also mentioned the period from 2012 and 2013 when some section of chiefs rallied behind former President Joyce Banda who actually gained their support by elevating and serving them with various posts within the duties of the government.

The activist added that the chiefs do no actually ‘’hold any sound political influence and are merely used to stop progress including the one being sought by the CSOs.

Kajoloweka has since maintained that CSOs in Malawi shall continue to discharge their role with total independence and impartiality and will sustain and grow their fight against corrupt and incompetent political administrations as well as their associates.

‘’Notwithstanding some notable deficits, civil society remains the most critical conscience of Malawi. We continue to give our democracy a true meaning and we shall continue to discharge our role with total independence and impartiality. We will sustain and grow our fight against corrupt and incompetent political administrations and their associate,” Kajoloweka told Malawi24.

This comes fresh on the heels of incessant criticism the Mutharika regime has received over what is being termed as failure to handle the scandal involving Minister Chaponda and Admarc officials.

The pressure forced Mutharika to appoint a commission of inquiry into the K26 billion maize saga which some analysts say is making his regime unpopular.

YAS is among the groupings currently dragging with the matter and sought injunction from Mzuzu High Court to stop Chaponda from exercising his duties.

The State house however stuck to its guns saying the duty to hire and fire Ministers rest in the hands of the President.

Mutharika has personally taken a jibe at critics which include CSOS and opposition leaders.

Last year he challenged them that he would not step down as called for on claims he failed to run the affairs of the nation amid hunger and economic woes.