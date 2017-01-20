20 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:17 PM

Chanthunya’s extradition to Malawi awaits SA’s approval

Despite a court in South Africa ruling that murder suspect Misozi Chanthunya should be extradited to Malawi, the minister of justice in the rainbow nation is yet to approve extradition process.

Chanthunya who fled to South Africa about seven years ago after being suspected to have murdered his girlfriend Linda Gasa, is yet to appear in Malawian courts for justice to prevail.

Speaking on the local press, senior assistant state advocate Dziko Malunda said Chanthunya is to be extradited upon approval of the South African government.

“After a court has ruled that a particular fugitive should be extradited, it remains with authorities in this case minister of justice in South Africa to make a decision,” said Malunda.

He added that Malawi is in touch with the South African government to ensure Chanthunya is taken back home.

Chanthunya is suspected to have committed the crime in September 2010 when he allegedly buried Gasa in a make-shift crypt at his private cottage in Monkey-bay, Mangochi.

The suspect has been expressing unwillingness to appear in Malawian courts and challenged his extradition in June 2013 in a South African court and months later he filed a final appeal to stop the extradition at the Supreme Court.