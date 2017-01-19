19 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:13 AM

Zomba men praised by health experts

Health Surveillance Assistants (HSA) in Zomba have praised men in the district for their involvement in issues of maternal health.

The statement was made during a meeting which was conducted by Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO) in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwambo in the district.

In his remarks, one of the HSAs Benedicto Makawa said things are now going well since men are showing interest in maternal health issues.

“We are glad that men are coming forward which is a good development,” he said.

He pointed out sensitization campaigns which they have been conducting in the district as a factor that has led to the development.

The HSA said participation of men in maternal issues is on increase unlike last year.

He therefore assured that they will continue conducting sensitization campaigns to convince more men to participate.