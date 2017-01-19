19 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:57 AM

Man in jail over ivory

Police in Mzuzu city have arrested a 35 year-old man for being found in possession of ivory.

The man identified as Aubrey Tchali was found with four ivory weighing 16.575kgs and he was also keeping hippo teeth.

Deputy public relations officer for Mzuzu Police Station Cecilia Mfune said police officers received information on Sunday that the suspect was offering ivory for sale to a certain businessman of Asian origin within Mzuzu City.

Criminal Investigation Department officers rushed to the scene and managed to arrest Tchali and recovered the four ivory weighing 16.575kgs and hippo teeth.

The suspect was charged with possession of specimen of protected species contrary to section 86(1) of Wildlife Act.

Meanwhile Tchali who hails from Mwaphachi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga district is in custody pending a trial in court.