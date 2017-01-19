19 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:01 AM

DPP gets new secretary general

The Central Committee of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota South Honourable Greselder Jeffrey as secretary general of the party.

The MP replaces late Ecklen Kudontoni who died in a car crash last year.

According to a statement released by the ruling party, the appointment is effective 18th January 2017.

Speaking to Malawi24 following the appointment, Jeffrey thanked President Peter Mutharika and all party members for entrusting her with the position.

“I am very honoured and grateful that I have been appointed as the secretary general by the president. Am also very humbled that His Excellency prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has entrusted me with such a big position. I would like to thank God and the president for this role and I do not take it for granted,” Jeffrey said.

She added: “As the secretary general of the ruling party I will make sure that am following through the pillars of DPP which are prosperity, justice, security, just to mention a few which am sure that when enforced will in turn benefit all Malawians.”

Meanwhile, Francis Mphepo who was acting secretary general will become the party’s administrative secretary.

According to the statement from DPP, the party’s leadership has also appointed Hetherwick Ntaba as DPP Vice President for Central Region and Edward Gawanani as member of the National Governing Council at large.