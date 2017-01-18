18 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:40 AM

MDF to plant 10 million trees

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has said it plans to plant 10 million trees by the end of the current tree planting season.

Colonel John Chaika made the remarks during tree planting exercise at Zomba Mountain. The exercise was organised in partnership with National Bank of Malawi.

In his remarks, Chaika said that the idea came due to rampant deforestation that is in the country.

He explained that the MDF will make sure that all districts in the southern region have been included in the tree planting exercise.

According to him, they are also focusing on the major factors causes of deforestation in the region.

“We are after looking at the demand that cause deforestation in southern region,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Chaika has asked well-wishers to support the soldiers in their bid to plant the 10 million trees in the southern region.