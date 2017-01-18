18 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:10 AM

Give solutions to Mutharika or shut up, Kyungu tells CSOs

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga has urged civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country to stop attacking President Peter Mutharika’s government and start providing solutions.

Kyungu said in an interview that Malawi can never develop with negative criticism towards government but rather it can prosper if people provided solutions on how problems can be sorted out in the country.

He said criticism is only promoting hatred and nothing tangible has transpired from the daily attacks on government.

The chief observed that instead of offering solutions, some citizens offer castigations to Mutharika.

“Personally as a chief, I find it not suitable for someone to start criticising the current government for challenges that have emanated due to the effects of climate change and withdrawal of donor support.”

“To say the truth, government is doing a lot of things. Those who do not want to see cannot appreciate,” he said.

He further emphasised that it is about time Malawians started helping the president with solutions on how problems can be sorted out in the country.

“Arguments would not take the country anywhere. Let’s not politicise issues of national development,” he added.

This is happening at a time government is failing to provide solutions to numerous problems Malawians are facing in the country.