17 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:02 AM

Woman hangs herself over marital problems

A woman in Machinga district has committed suicide by hanging herself from the roof of her house after her husband told her to leave their home.

Machinga police identified the deceased as 20 year-old Yvonne Kwisongole of Kamaliza Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

According to Machinga police spokesperson Dave Sulumba, for about a year the woman suspected her husband of sleeping with other women and this led to arguments.

“On Sunday the husband went to Namwera Turn Off to pick up his relatives to solve their marital problems but on his way he sent a text message to his wife telling her to leave the house before he is back,” said Sulumba.

After receiving the text, the woman sent her two daughters aged 4 and 6 to buy Kamba puffs at a nearby grocery.

But when the kids came back they found their mother hanging from the roof of their room.

The woman left a suicide note saying that God will never allow his children to be suffering all days.

Postmortem results from Chamba Health Centre revealed the death was due to suffocation.