17 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:17 AM

Chiefs faulted for rise in early marriages

Traditional chiefs in Ntchisi and Mchinji have been blamed for high levels of early marriages and school dropouts in the districts.

This comes days after a 13 year-old girl got married to a 15 year-old boy in one of the villages in Mchinji.

The marriage has been attributed to the failure of traditional chiefs in the district to take responsibility to make sure that such malpractices do not happen.

In his comment, district welfare officer for Mchinji Rodwell Chaya described poverty, ignorance, and lack of information on the subject as some of the contributing factors to the high levels of this malpractice in the district.

Despite efforts by other organisations in sensitizing the youth on the dangers of early marriages, recent reports have indicated that 65 percent of youth in Mchinji enter into marriage before the recommended age of 18.

Meanwhile police are keeping in custody the underage couple saying they have acted contrary to the laws of the land.