17 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:21 AM

Blame game over DPP, MCP violence

The attacks between opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the ruling Democratic Progress Party (DPP) have graduated to violent level with the two parties pointing fingers at one another over the John Chilembwe Day fracas.

The day, January 15, that was set aside to commemorate the country’s freedom fighter Chilembwe was turned to be a day for the youths from the two political parties to exchange blows.

The ruling DPP blames MCP for distributing party materials at the commemoration saying the development angered youths from the blue team.

Spokesperson for government Nicolas Dausi said the opposition party had no respect for the day by distributing party materials.

“I spoke to the regional governor to know what really happened and what I have been told is that the Malawi Congress Party was distributing party cloths and some stickers,” said Dausi.

However, MCP’s first deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka blamed the ruling DPP for being violent at the commemoration that saw a security detail of MCP president Lazarus Chakwera being injured.

“We reported the matter to Blantyre police, just to inform them because we know that the police cannot take action and the guy was treated as an outpatient,” Mkaka.

Recently, MCP leader Chakwera and President Peter Mutharika who is also leader for DPP were involved in verbal attacks over socio-economic hiccups that have rocked the country.