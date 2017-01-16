16 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:31 AM

Super League team looking for JuJu expert

A newly promoted Super League side says it is looking for a Juju expert to help the team win matches.

Master Security Rangers through its general secretary Zacharia Nyirenda told a local media house that they already have the players they need but are looking for a club witchdoctor.

According to Nyirenda, there are claims that juju does not work in football but the promoted side would like to try if it does work.

“Most of the teams in the Super League use juju if you don’t know so we are into the elite league too, we have good players and we are not looking for some more but all we are looking for is a juju expert if that fails then we will depend on players only, we want to see if indeed juju works in football,” Nyirenda quoted.

Master Security Rangers was the first team from the regional leagues to be promoted to the Super League after the club won the Central Region Chipiku League.

12 years for 25 year old Rapist

By Martha Chikoti

The Kasungu First Grade Magistrate court has sentenced a 25 year-old man to 12 years in jail for raping an eight year-old girl.

The man, Hopeson Matema, raped the girl in September, 2015 in his barbershop.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Harry Namwaza explained that the convict took the victim into his barbershop where he raped her.

“Upon reaching home, the victim reported to her parents who immediately reported the matter to police,” Namwaza said.

Katema was therefore arrested and charged with defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

In court, the rapist pleaded guilty and state prosecutor Griffin Luhanga requested the court to slap him with a stiff sentence due to the gravity of the offence.

In his response, First Grade Magistrate Damiano Banda said people with evil minds like Katema are a threat to community and ought to be punished.

Hopeson Katema comes from Kalimila village, Traditional Authority Chaima in Kasungu district.