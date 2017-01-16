16 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:56 AM

Simama league prize presentation January end

Northern Region Football Association (NFRA) has announced that the prize presentation ceremony for the 2016 Simama league will take place at the end of this month.

According to NFRA General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu, they ready to give out prizes to the teams and other achievers.

“We are ready now and the prize ceremony will be on 27th January but we are yet to find the venue,” he said.

According to Masiya, the league has managed to share the money accordingly such that there will be prize money for some awards such as top goal scorer which was not the case last season.

He further said that the prize money for league champions has been increased.

“This season the top winning team will take home the amount of K1.5 million (from K1 million last season) and the runners up will get 750,000 kwacha,” Masiya said.

The 2016 season which ended in December saw Chitipa United finishing on position one, Kaporo Stars on position two and Chilumba Barracks on position three.

Chitipa United striker Abel Mwakilama finished as top goal scorer with 38 goals while Suzgo Siyeni of Kaporo Stars was second with 35 goals.