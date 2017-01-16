16 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:23 AM

One dead, eight injured in road accident

A man died on Wednesday while eight others were referred to Kamuzu central hospital after the truck they were traveling in was involved in an accident in Dowa.

The accident happened at Lumbadzi Bridge along Lilongwe-Salima road.

Confirming the reports to Malawi24, Dowa Police spokesperson Richard Kaponda said the deceased who is yet to be identified together with fifteen other people boarded a motor vehicle registration number KA4845 Scania truck driven by a man who is at large and whose particulars are also not known.

According to Kaponda, the truck was coming from the direction of Salima going towards Lilongwe with about 200 bags of charcoal.

“Upon arrival at Lumbadzi Bridge, as the driver was negotiating a slope, the motor vehicle started swerving due to overspeeding,” said Kaponda.

“In the process the passengers started falling out of the truck and the unknown man died on the spot due to head injuries while eight people were referred to Kamuzu central with different degrees of injuries,” added Kaponda.

The other six passengers escaped with minor injuries.

The dead body of the unknown man is at Dowa District Hospital mortuary waiting for postmortem and identification.

Meanwhile, the driver is at large and if he is going to be found he will be arrested to answer charges of causing death.