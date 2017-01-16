16 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:30 AM

Minibus owners hail Prime Insurance

Minibus owners in the North have hailed Prime Insurance for insuring their minibuses when other companies shunned them.

This comes after the company organised a dinner for its partners on Friday at Mzuzu Hotel.

Chairperson of Minibus owners in the north Felix Mbonekela Msiska said they are happy with the way Prime runs their company.

“We are confident now the way our business is running since we partner with Prime, and it’s because the company gives us tips on how we can prevent road accidents.

“Prime Insurance came to rescue us when we were stranded while other Insurance companies refused to insure minibuses saying they are not making any profit because three quarters of accidents on the country’s roads involves minibuses,” said Msiska.

In his remarks, CEO of the company Dr Albert Mbawala said they regard the customer as a king since it is the customers who are making the company grow.

“In 2016 there were some problems such as closure of our Mzuzu branch, this happened because in 2010 Reserve Bank introduced a directive and it required the company to pump in more capital so they went outside the country looking for more investors in order to reach the required capital,” said Mbawala.

He added that they are happy now that the company which is owned by Malawians is now a big competitor in the market.

The dinner was attended by many partners and notable people such as His Worship Mayor for Mzuzu City William Mkandawire.