16 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:04 AM

MCP under fire over Chilembwe Day conduct

Government has condemned the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) over the party’s conduct during Chilembwe Day celebrations in Chiradzulu.

It has been claimed that during the ceremony some MCP members started distributing party materials such as T-shirts, Zitenje as well as leaflets.

Governments’ spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the act is barbaric and uncalled for as it has portrayed that the party does not respect the freedom fighter as well as Malawian culture.

“Government is very concerned with the Malawi Congress Party’s conduct at the memorial ceremony for John Chilembwe who fought for Malawi’s freedom and it was shocking to see some MCP members distributing party materials such as leaflets, T-shirts which is uncalled for,” said Dausi.

He added that government believed that the MCP president Lazarus Chakwera who was a pastor would have known better than to politicise the ceremony.

According to Dausi, the MCP supporters’ conduct is against Malawian culture which requires people top respect such events.

“MCP has disrespected Chilembwe who fought for the nation and we wonder why they are in a hurry to take up power when time is still there for them to campaign for the presidency,” said Dausi.

Commenting on the issue, human rights activist Billy Banda said MCP should not have politicised the event.

“Politics is taking over every event in the country and it’s unfortunate and very sad that MCP distributed their party materials at the event,” Banda.

He added that there was nothing wrong for MCP to wear their party attire at the ceremony but the party erred by distributing the materials because the ceremony was not a political event but a national event.

He added that MCP’s conduct provoked the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) hence coexistence has been disturbed as the ceremony was a national event.

Malawi set aside January 15 to remember John Chilembwe who stood against colonialists.