Devotion: Exercise self control

1Cor 9:25 WEB “Every man who strives in the games exercises self-control in all things. Now they do it to receive a corruptible crown, but we an incorruptible.”

To win in life needs self control. Every athlete who wants to win would exercise self control. Would know what to eat and what not to eat. When to wake up for training and what time to sleep and will always stick to that.

Self control entails self discipline. Following the principles whether it is convenient or not. It means restraining yourself from doing certain things even though there is a clear opportunity to do them. Entails setting rules in life and be able to follow them.

Set time for prayer and stick to it. Time to study the Word and stick to it. If you run a business or do some job, set specific time to wake up to prepare for your job or busines and stick to it. Students should have specific time for their study and stick to it. If a friend has come to chat, tell them its your time to study. Self control would also entail making budgets and be able to stick to the budgets instead of buying every merchandise that comes to your place of work, business or school.

Proverbs 25:28 ESV “ A man without self control is like a city broken into and left without walls.” Self control helps you make a wall that will prevent you from doing certain things. If you have it you are safe just like the person in a fence. However if you dont have self control, you are likenen to the one without a wall. You are prone to different dangers in life.

Self control is the fruit of the spirit(Gal 5:22-23). This means when you are born again, your spirit is conditioned to self control. The Spirit of God works with your spirit to produce the fruit in you. However its your responsibility to execute self control by allowing your body to subject itself to your spirit. Restrain your body from doing certain things. Its your responsibility. God doesnt force man.

You are mighty when you control yourself.Pro 16:32 NET “Better to be slow to anger than to be a mighty warrior, and one who controls his temper is better than one who captures a city.”

Exercise self control in prayer life.1Pe 4:7 WEB* “But the end of all things is near. Therefore be of sound mind, self-controlled, and sober in prayer.” Fasting is one of the easier ways to subject your body to obey your spirit.1Co 9:27 BBE* “But I give blows to my body, and keep it under control, for fear that, after having given the good news to others, I myself might not have God’s approval.”

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you for teaching me about self control. Every day I will subject my body and exercise self control in all things. I will not be ruled by the desires of my body. Let your Spirit show me the right direction in life and will operate in them. I am a success all the time. In Jesus Name.Amen.