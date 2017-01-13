13 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:11 PM

Pull up your socks: Sponsors want Nomads to win the league next season

Japanese second hand car dealer Be Forward have told Be Forward Wanderers F.C they need to win TNM Super League title next season.

According to one of the local daily papers, Wanderers sponsors are said to have been impressed with the team’s successful 2016 season that saw them wining Carlsberg Cup and Fisd Challenge cup and Luso TV Bus Ipite Football fiesta but they have challenged the Nomads to win the league in the upcoming season.

“The sponsors were happy that the team won two cups as well as the Luso TV Bus Ipite Bonanza but have made it clear that winning the league title next season is a must,” said an anonymous source quoted by the Nation Newspaper.

The demands have just been made after the two parties extended their sponsorship agreement on Friday by another year.

And commenting on the issue, Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao confirmed the development saying their sponsors now want the team to win the league so that they can play in the CAF Champions League.

The Nomads have gone 11 solid years without winning the championship but have been very successful in cup matches.