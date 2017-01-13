13 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:45 PM

Official: Blackberry returns to Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets have completed the signing of Chimango Kayira on a two year deal, Malawi24 can reveal.

Kayira, who left the team in 2013 for Costol Do Sol of Mozambique, has officially returned to the peoples team following months of speculations regarding his future.

Just earlier this week, rumors circulated on social network linking Kayira to Wanderers but the player has put everything to bed by signing for the Presidential Cup champions.

With the local transfer window open, giants will battle it out for stars.

It has been reported that Bullets are also interested in re-signing Victor Limbani from Silver Strikers as well as Lucky Malata from the same team, with Be Forward Wanderers interested in signing Azam Tigers match maker Yamikani Chester.