13 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:08 AM

Mzuni to reopen soon: authorities meeting next week

Information Malawi24 has gathered shows that Mzuzu University (Mzuni) is going to be reopened very shortly as authorities are set to meet next week to discuss the issue.

A highly placed source has told this publication that issues which contributed to the institution’s closure are being sorted out.

He said the striking team seem to have discussed the issue with relevant authorities and light is being seen at the end of the tunnel.

“The strike may end possibly soon. What I got from the highest office, shows that authorities are meeting with the council next week to among others discuss some things on the issue,” said the source who pleaded for anonymity.

When contacted to confirm the development, authorities at the institution said it was too early to say anything to the media concerning the issue but they assured students that the process of reopening the school is going on well.

President of the students’ council was not immediately available for comment on the matter as his phone remained unavailable.

Mzuzu University was closed owing to misunderstanding between staff and government on pay hike demands by the former.