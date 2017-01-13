13 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:19 PM

MBC journalist beaten at Times

Drama unfolded this morning at Times Publications in Blantyre when a journalist belonging to the public broadcaster, MBC, was manhandled at the former institution in full view of the Police.

The journalist had accompanied officials from the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) who had gone to Times to force the institution pay taxes it has been evading since 2011 that amounts to over K600 million.

A Police officer who was at the scene disclosed that drama started when the MBC journalist was identified by fellow journalists that work at Times.

“He had entered the premises to cover the seal off of the premises owing to their unfaithfulness in the payment of taxes, he was recognised by other journalists who started shouting at him. In that instance, some members of staff of Times attacked him,” said the Police Officer.

According to an eyewitness, the journalists from Times indicated that journalists from MBC were not allowed to cover the disgraceful occasion owing to their association with the government. It is felt by Times that MRA has pounced on them as a way of hitting back at them on their relentless criticism of the state.

Meanwhile there has been no statement from MISA, the body that looks after the welfare of journalists, on the attack that the MBC journalist suffered at the hands of fellow pressmen at Times Group Limited.