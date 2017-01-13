13 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:57 PM

Malawians asked to volunteer information on maize scandal

The commission of inquiry on Admarc’s procurement of maize from Zambia has called on members of the general public with relevant information and knowledge concerning the purchase to volunteer the information.

In a statement, chairperson of the commission retired Chief Justice Anastanzia Msosa has called on those with information to send it to the secretary of commission of inquiry on the procurement of maize from Zambia.

She has however provided other details required on the issue in order to send the information.

Msosa has provided the private bag 301 Lilongwe as well as the email maizeinquiry@gmail.com as part of the medium for sending the information.

The mobile number 0993746290 has also been offered to give chance to Malawians who have the information to call them regarding the issue.

President Peter Mutharika appointed the commission on 1st January 2017 to probe Admarc’s procurement of maize from Zambia.

Members of the commission which is chaired by the retired Chief Justice Msosa are Mr Isaac Mkwaila and Dr Janet Banda while Mike Chinoko is the secretary to the commission.