13 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:11 PM

Khetwayo unplugged March 5

Following a successful launch of his sophomore album ‘Anditsogoza’ in August, 2016, Lilongwe based rapper Khetwayo is starting off 2017 with a free event scheduled for Crossroads Hotel, March 5.

Dubbed “Khetwayo Unplugged” the event will see the rapper performing live with his band.

The event will start at 6:00pm and is being organised in collaboration with Flood Church and CAN media (Radio and TV)

In an interview, Khetwayo said the show is his way of giving back to his fans who have supported him since he released his album.

Khetwayo highlighted he will be performing songs off both his albums, Character and Anditsogoza, as well as some new songs.

To top it all up he intends to release a new single during the last week of January, 2017.

Last year, Khetwayo established himself as on one of the few hip hop artists performing with a live band and this event will be no different.

“Those who follow Hip Hop will know that there is a growing trend for artists to perform using a live band and that’s what we have been doing for the past year,” Khetwayo said.

He further added that “Fans will be in for a special treat as we will be live recording the performance, the first time this will be done in Malawi.”

“I would like to encourage all lovers of good music to come to this event at Crossroads Hotel on 5th March to experience this one of a kind event” he said.

In related news, Khetwayo says his record label, Essence Records, has signed two new artists who will be “revealed to the public soon”

The record deal is being kept hush hush as no further details were made available except that “the two artists are relatively new to the music scene” added Ganizani Liwewe on behalf of Essence records