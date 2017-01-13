13 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:08 AM

Hunger might strike again this year as armyworms are on the loose

Malawi’s Ministry of Agriculture says armyworms are attacking crops in parts of southern region.

The armyworms known as false armyworms have so far hit Balaka, Mangochi Blantyre, Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Kasungu, Nsanje and Chikhwawa.

In a statement, the ministry said the false armyworms attack maize and other cereals by feeding on the crop.

It says to date 2,000 hectares of maize crop have been affected. The ministry however has assured the public that the situation is under control.

The ministry further advised farmers to inspect their crops for any appearance of the armyworms and damaged maize tips.

The farmers have been advised to report any signs of attack to the nearest agriculture office.

The statement adds that farmers should apply Cypermethrin control pest which may be supplied by agriculture offices.