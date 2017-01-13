13 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:04 PM
Flames reviewed squad to face China announced
The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Malawi national team interim coach Gerald Phiri has announced the altered Flames squad to face China on 28th of January to mark the official opening of the Bingu National stadium.
Kamuzu Barracks goal custodian Leman Nthala, Be forward Wanderers defender Stanley Sanudi, Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Daliso Sailesi and Mzuni fc forward Luwindiko Mushani have all been included in the flames reversed squad to face China in a friendly match in Lilongwe.
The Malawi national team interim coach has also handed Karonga United defender Hygiene Mwendepeka who come to lime plight when he helped Karonga United to beat Nyasa Big Bullets 1 nil at Mzuzu stadium in Mzuzu.
Azam Tigers goal custodian William Thole, Maneno Nyoni, Ted Sumani, Khumbo Ng’ambi and Jack Chiona have all earned a slot in the flames squad to face china later this month. Nyasa Big Bullets, Be forward Wanderers, Karonga United Silver Strikers, Mzuni fc and Kamuzu Barracks are some of the clubs that have contributed played to the flames squad.
This will be Malawi’s first game this year and it will also be their first game to be played at the Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe. Below is a list of players selected to face china later this month:
GOALKEEPERS
Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers
William Thole – Azam Tigers
Lehman Nthala – Kamuzu Barracks
DEFENDERS
Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers
Hygiene Mwendepeka – Karonga United
Trever Kalema – Premier Bet Wizards
Lughano Kayira – Mzuni
Chisomo Mpachika – Silver Strikers
Lawrence Chaziya – CIVO
Ted Sumani – Be Forward Wanderers
Mark Fodya – Silver Strikers
Maneno Nyoni – Nyasa Big Bullets
Mike Ntonyo -Silver Strikers
MIDFIELDERS
Isaac Kaliati – Be Forward Wanderers
Thuso Paipi – Silver Strikers
Yamikani Chester – Azam Tigers
Dalitso Sailesi – Nyasa Big Bullets
Rashasi Banda – CIVO
Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers
Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa
Mphatso Zongolera – EPAC
Levison Maganizo – Silver Stikers
Simeon Singa – Premier Bet Wizards
Isaac Mwale – Premier Bet Wizards
Jack Chiwona – Dwangwa
Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets
Gregory Nachipo – Blue Eagles
STRIKERS
Khumbo Ngambi – Be Forward Wanderers
Binwell Kantinji – Silver Strikers
Khumbo Msowoya – Karonga United
Mathews Sibale – Silver Strikers
Bright Munthali – Azam Tigers
Luwindiko Mushane – Mzuni
