13 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:04 PM

Flames reviewed squad to face China announced

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Malawi national team interim coach Gerald Phiri has announced the altered Flames squad to face China on 28th of January to mark the official opening of the Bingu National stadium.

Kamuzu Barracks goal custodian Leman Nthala, Be forward Wanderers defender Stanley Sanudi, Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Daliso Sailesi and Mzuni fc forward Luwindiko Mushani have all been included in the flames reversed squad to face China in a friendly match in Lilongwe.

The Malawi national team interim coach has also handed Karonga United defender Hygiene Mwendepeka who come to lime plight when he helped Karonga United to beat Nyasa Big Bullets 1 nil at Mzuzu stadium in Mzuzu.

Azam Tigers goal custodian William Thole, Maneno Nyoni, Ted Sumani, Khumbo Ng’ambi and Jack Chiona have all earned a slot in the flames squad to face china later this month. Nyasa Big Bullets, Be forward Wanderers, Karonga United Silver Strikers, Mzuni fc and Kamuzu Barracks are some of the clubs that have contributed played to the flames squad.

This will be Malawi’s first game this year and it will also be their first game to be played at the Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe. Below is a list of players selected to face china later this month:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers

William Thole – Azam Tigers

Lehman Nthala – Kamuzu Barracks

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers

Hygiene Mwendepeka – Karonga United

Trever Kalema – Premier Bet Wizards

Lughano Kayira – Mzuni

Chisomo Mpachika – Silver Strikers

Lawrence Chaziya – CIVO

Ted Sumani – Be Forward Wanderers



Mark Fodya – Silver Strikers

Maneno Nyoni – Nyasa Big Bullets

Mike Ntonyo -Silver Strikers

MIDFIELDERS

Isaac Kaliati – Be Forward Wanderers

Thuso Paipi – Silver Strikers

Yamikani Chester – Azam Tigers

Dalitso Sailesi – Nyasa Big Bullets

Rashasi Banda – CIVO

Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers

Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa

Mphatso Zongolera – EPAC

Levison Maganizo – Silver Stikers

Simeon Singa – Premier Bet Wizards

Isaac Mwale – Premier Bet Wizards

Jack Chiwona – Dwangwa

Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets

Gregory Nachipo – Blue Eagles

STRIKERS

Khumbo Ngambi – Be Forward Wanderers

Binwell Kantinji – Silver Strikers

Khumbo Msowoya – Karonga United

Mathews Sibale – Silver Strikers

Bright Munthali – Azam Tigers

Luwindiko Mushane – Mzuni