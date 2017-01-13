13 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:31 AM

Don’t steal this money: Malawians react to £193m UK donation

After being fed up with reports of mismanagement of public funds, Malawians have warned government against stealing the £193 million donation from Britain.

On Tuesday, the new British Ambassador to Malawi Holly Tett disclosed that her government is to provide money that will help address the county’s humanitarian crisis and alleviate poverty.

Commenting on an article that Malawi24 carried on the donation, Malawians gave a strong warning regarding the donation arguing that the country needs to benefit and not individuals.

“Some corrupt government officials are so pleased to share the funds amongst themselves whilst ordinary Malawians are starving. They will be enjoying lavish lifestyle until all that money is gone,” wrote Banda Cristo Yotam.

Chitsulo Denis said: “Mwalakwisa kutipasa ndalama cashgate inaso iyoo timva kuti enaso aombelana (You shouldn’t have given us money, that’s another cashgate. Soon we will hear government officials have shot each other). Please give us technology and development, create jobs for the youth and so on. Monetary aid to us is war and war.”

“Malawi24, Next time when writing issues concerning donations write DPP, Peter and Chaponda get £193 million to boost their businesses,” wrote Joseph Wills Windows.

Donors have been reported to have shun using government in giving monetary aid following reports of looting of funds.

The famous cashgate during the People’s Party (PP) era is one the scandals that angered donors leading to pull out of funds. The development saw many Malawians suffering as money to support the budget for the nation was not available leading to poor service delivery.