13 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:26 AM

BREAKING: Tit for tat: Govt closes Times Group!

Government has through the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has this morning sealed the Times Group – a media group that runs a daily paper, a television and radio station over non payment of income tax, Malawi24 has learnt.

Reports say the amount is in the region of MK1.6 Billion.

Workers are being denied entry with all property including vehicles seized.

A noticed pasted on the entrance by the MRA reads ” under the authority of the taxation act Cap 41:01 section 107 (3), this property has been seized for non payment of income taxes. All persons are warned not to remove, damage or any way tamper with the property.”

This has come weeks after the media group blew up a story that exposed government of making unscrupulous deals involving the purchase of maize from Zambia through the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC).

ADMARC had then moved the courts to stop TIMES from reporting on its corruption before lawyers lifted the injunction.

(THIS POST IS BEING UPDATED, PLEASE VISIT THE SITE IN A MOMENT)