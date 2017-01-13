13 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:25 PM
AFCON kicks off tomorrow
The Africa cup of Nations (AFCON), the continent’s most prestigious football tournament throws off tomorrow in Gabon five years after the country co-hosted the tournament with Equatorial Guinea.
This is the 31st edition of the tournament where national sides of tussle for supremacy.
Hosts Gabon takes on Guinea-Bissau at 17:00 hours at the Stade de l’Amitié in Libreville in the Group A opener while Burkina Faso takes on Cameroon at 20:00 at the same venue in the other Group A match.
The Malawi National Football team failed to qualify for the continent’s biggest football prize having finished bottom of Group L- a group led by Zimbabwe with Guniea coming second.
Group A has Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso and Gabon while group B has Senegal, Algeria, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.
Togo, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) makes group C while Mali, Uganda, Ghana and Egypt completes group D.
Leave a Reply
Most Viewed
Giving Mutharika a news blackout is retrogressive: Mount Soche Declaration is a threat to Malawi’s democracy and press freedom
Pearson Nkhoma