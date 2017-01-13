13 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:25 PM

AFCON kicks off tomorrow

The Africa cup of Nations (AFCON), the continent’s most prestigious football tournament throws off tomorrow in Gabon five years after the country co-hosted the tournament with Equatorial Guinea.

This is the 31st edition of the tournament where national sides of tussle for supremacy.

Egypt

Egypt are also favourited to win the league.

Hosts Gabon takes on Guinea-Bissau at 17:00 hours at the Stade de l’Amitié in Libreville in the Group A opener while Burkina Faso takes on Cameroon at 20:00 at the same venue in the other Group A match.

The Malawi National Football team failed to qualify for the continent’s biggest football prize having finished bottom of Group L- a group led by Zimbabwe with Guniea coming second.

Group A has Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso and Gabon while group B has Senegal, Algeria, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

Togo, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) makes group C while Mali, Uganda, Ghana and Egypt completes group D.



