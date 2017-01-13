13 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:25 PM

AFCON kicks off tomorrow

The Africa cup of Nations (AFCON), the continent’s most prestigious football tournament throws off tomorrow in Gabon five years after the country co-hosted the tournament with Equatorial Guinea.

This is the 31st edition of the tournament where national sides of tussle for supremacy.

Hosts Gabon takes on Guinea-Bissau at 17:00 hours at the Stade de l’Amitié in Libreville in the Group A opener while Burkina Faso takes on Cameroon at 20:00 at the same venue in the other Group A match.

The Malawi National Football team failed to qualify for the continent’s biggest football prize having finished bottom of Group L- a group led by Zimbabwe with Guniea coming second.

Group A has Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso and Gabon while group B has Senegal, Algeria, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

Togo, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) makes group C while Mali, Uganda, Ghana and Egypt completes group D.