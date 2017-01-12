12 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:55 PM

Terrible: Boy electrocuted when picking a ball on the roof

A boy believed to be in the age rages of 10 to 13 in Salima district has died after he was electrocuted by wires when he wanted to pick a ball on one of the roofs close to where he alongside other kids were playing.

It is said the children were playing football around the premises there and when the balls got stuck at one of the roofs he climbed to pick it before he came in contact with the wires and died on the spot due to shock.