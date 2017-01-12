A descendant of the ordained man of God Pastor Fletcher Kaiya was last evening shot dead by police in Blantyre.

Reports reaching Malawi24 indicates the law enforcers hit Jonathan Kaiya in the line of duty.

However two different versions of the story bear contradicting sides.

One side of the story shows the shooting was an act of accident which occurred when the deceased was challenging the police.

Prior to the incident the deceased is said to have stolen a vehicle and run away, then yesterday he was spotted in Blantyre and resisted police action when approached, which led to his death.

Another side of the story says, he stole a Demo unit vehicle from CFAO, he was caught and jailed at Soche Police unit where he surprisingly escaped, then he took Zagaf truck full of cement to Mozambique where he sold the truck and its content. He came back but was still on the run.

The police arrested him and he ran from custody only to be rearrested. He then used a hacksaw to break from the cell the second time and police got fed up and shot him at Soche police.

Police are yet to comment on this matter, as this post was made.

Pastor Fletcher Kaiya is a veteran broadcaster who used to present gospel programmes on Malawi Broadcasting Station.