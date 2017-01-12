12 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:02 AM

NYFA wants cut from gate collections

With TNM Super League teams already complaining of not getting enough from gate collections, National Youth Football Association (NYFA) is planning to add more misery by demanding a cut from gate collections.

According to one of Malawi’s daily papers, NYFA newly elected executive committee through Chairperson Chimango Munthali will present a proposal during Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Annual General Meeting in Lilongwe this coming Saturday.

Apart from Super League games, the committee also wants to earn something from cup games saying Super League teams get players from youth teams for free hence coming up with the idea.

“We have developed a motivational paper on the matter due for presentation during the FAM general assembly. The idea is to have enough resources for youth football development where super league teams get players,” Munthali told the Nation newspaper.

And reacting on the development, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) General Secretary Williams Banda told NYFA to forget about getting a cut from Super League games saying clubs have been complaining of getting peanuts hence will turn down the move.

“Implementing that will be like milking a thin cow. My advice to NYFA is that it should use its own games to maximise revenue,” Banda was quoted as saying by the paper.