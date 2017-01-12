12 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:20 AM

Escom workers nabbed for stealing transformer

Police in the commercial city of Blantyre have arrested a stores clerk, driver, and guard working for Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) for stealing a transformer.

The three workers, Godfrey Pontimo (29), Moses Paika (49), and Samuel Semi (29) are reported to have stolen a three phased distributor transformer of 31,533 kilovolts worth K6 million.

Confirming to Malawi24, Blantyre police deputy public relations officer Andrew Mayawo said the matter was reported by an investigator at ESCOM that a transformer had been stolen at Makata industrial area.

“The matter was reported at Ndirande police by one of the company’s investigators but it was against unknown criminals until at a later time when the police managed to arrest the suspects and recovery of the stolen transformer was made at Magalasi within Ndirande Township,” said Mayawo.

The three suspects are yet to appear in court to answer charges of theft by servant contrary to section 286 of the penal code.

Pontimo who was employed as stores clerk comes from Jambo village Traditional Authority (TA) Gomani in the district of Mchinji while Paika who got employment as driver hails from Wasi village TA Mabuka in Mulanje district.

Semi the security guard comes from Katalo village, TA Mkukula in Dowa district.