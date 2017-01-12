12 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:08 AM

BCC to clear BT’s road drainage system

The Blantyre City Council (BCC) says it will clear the city’s drainages in order to reduce cases of roads getting waterlogged.

This has been said by the council’s public relations manager Anthony Kasunda.

Roads drainage systems are built to remove water efficiently from the surface of roads to provide a safe passage for road users and to prevent structural damage to the road.

Some roads in Blantyre become impassable when it rains and this has been attributed to blocked drainages.

Kasunda admitted that roads in the city have poor drainage systems which render the roads impassable especially during the rainy season.

He said when it rains some shop owners in the city particularly in Limbe town are forced to close their shops due to waterlogged roads.

He claimed that the problem is caused by an unclear drainage system.

According to him, there is a need to clear the drainage system as soon as possible. He said the council has already consulted the Roads Authority on the matter.

He however asked residents to stop throwing litter in roadside gullies so that the drains should not be blocked.