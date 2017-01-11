11 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:58 AM

Wanderers to make decision on coaches’ future

Be Forward Wanderers executive committee is expected to meet in the coming days in order to decide the future of Yasin Osman and his deputy Bob Mpinganjira.

The duo’ contracts will expire by the end of this month. Under the two, Nomads won the inaugural FISD Challenge Cup and Luso Television Bus Ipite Football Fiesta.

Now, Wanderers executive committee will have a meeting where the future of the interim technical panel will be discussed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi24, General Secretary Mike Butao said the decision will be made very soon.

“As for the coaches and the Technical Director whose contracts are also expiring this January, the executive committee will be meeting soon to make decisions on each one of the three individuals.

“What is a priority now is putting the final touches to a new sponsorship agreement with our sponsors Be Forward. This has delayed because the season ended late,” he explained.

Under Osman, the Nomads only lost once to Kamuzu Barracks in a league match at Civo but they went on to clinch the FISD Cup as well as humiliate their sworn rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in the Bus Ipite bonanza.

The Lali Lubani boys finished 6th in the TNM Super League last season but if they can continue from where they stopped in the just ended season, Wanderers might be in for every trophy in the upcoming season.

Osman and Mpinganjira succeeded Eddington Ng’onamo and Eliya Kananji following a dismal performance in the league.