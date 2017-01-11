11 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:03 AM

Malawians warned over fake Mutharika Facebook pages

State House has warned people who are creating fake Facebook pages and accounts in the name of the country’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika that they will be arrested.

According to a statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary and Spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani dated 10 January 2016, there are some people who are creating bogus Facebook pages and accounts claiming that the pages are managed by the office the First Lady Mutharika.

State House has stressed that the First Lady or her office does not have any Facebook account or page at the moment.

“The public is being called upon to disregard any information being communicated on these fake accounts or pages and report to police individuals who might have contacted them regarding information on the bogus pages to avoid being defrauded,” reads the statement.

The statement further adds that the matter has been reported to police and anyone apprehended in connection with such criminal acts will be prosecuted accordingly.

“To protect the public from the fraudsters and safeguard the integrity of the office of the President and that of the First Lady, State House has reported the matter to police to investigate and bring to book those responsible,” reads the statement