11 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:30 AM

Devotion: Programme Your Mind for Success and Dominion

Numbers 13 : 31,33 ” But the men who had gone up with him said, “We can’t attack those people; they are stronger than we are.” …. We saw the Nephilim there (the descendants of Anak come from the Nephilim). We seemed like grasshoppers in our own eyes, and we looked the same to them.”

Have you ever listened to speeches of failures. They are defeated million times in their minds before actual defeat. They fail thousand times in their mind. They programme their minds for failure and as a result whatever they do, they believe will never be a success and hence they get what they expect.

Proverbs 23:7. “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he…” A person is the reflection of his or her mind. Your success and dominion is driven by the mind and that is why you need to have a renewed mind by the Word of Yahweh.Romans 12:2. “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind..”

Your mind is so great that you can do whatever you have conceived in the mind. Genesis 11 : 6 ” And the Lord said, Behold, they are one people and they have all one language; and this is only the beginning of what they will do, and now nothing they have IMAGINED THEY CAN DO WILL BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR THEM.”

Its in the mind where creative ideas come from, innovations, success, victories, dominion, and at same time negatives such as suicidal thoughts, adulteries, murders, thefts and so on also come from the mind. Therefore choose only right and positive thoughts and refuse to accommodate all the negatives. Study and meditate the Word to reprogramme your mind for success and dominion. Positives only should be entertained.

Phi 4:8 “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

Prayer

Thank you father for the Word which I use to transform my mind and my life. Every day I am changed into the image which I see in the Word. I walk in success and dominion. In Jesus name. Amen

