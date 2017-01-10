10 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:42 AM

MP accuses Mzuzu council of corruption

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzuzu City Leonard Njikho says lack of transparency at Mzuzu City Council and corrupt practices in the council is eating up the council’s resources.

Njikho said the city is failing to develop due to corruption especially in the area of procurement. He explained that recently one council worker was fired for being involved in corrupt practises.

According to Njikho, this has shown that there is lack of transparency at the council.

“Let me say that there has been lack of transparency because we have been asking information for many things like projects documents, but these people were not coming forward to show us,” Njikho said.

He uttered that things such as cement, bricks, and iron sheets have been stolen from different projects.

The MP however expressed that if the council’s activities were being conducted in an accountable manner, corruption would not have been an issue at the council.

He therefore assured that he will not fold his arms but deal with corrupt people in the council.