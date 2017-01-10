10 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:21 AM

Malawi Hunger : Parents abandoning children due to hunger

Eye of the Child has expressed concern over the tendency of some parents who are abandoning their children to search for food due to the hunger crisis.

The concern has been made by the organisation’s executive director Maxwell Matewere.

He was reacting to a recent study which showed that a lot parents are deserting their children due to the current hunger crisis.

Matewere said this is affecting the children’s welfare. He therefore called on government and all the stakeholders to ensure that the families that have been affected by hunger should receive relief items in time.

“We are asking the government as well as all the stakeholders to provide relief items to the families who have been affected by the hunger,” he said.

He however uttered that parents should also take care of their children as they are their responsibility.

At least 6.5 million people in Malawi need food aid following the hunger crisis that has affected the country.