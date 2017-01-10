10 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:02 AM

Devotion: Look continuously unto the Word

James 1:22-25 “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves. For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man observing his natural face in a mirror; for he observes himself, goes away, and immediately forgets what kind of man he was.

But he who looks into the perfect law of liberty and CONTINUES IN IT, AND IS NOT A FORGETFUL HEARER BUT A DOER OF THE WORK, THIS ONE WILL BE BLESSED IN WHAT HE DOES.”

When you read the Word, you need to believe what the Word is talking about . The Word is likened unto a mirror. We all believe what we see in a mirror. Even if 50 people tell you that you have a spot on your nose, if you go to look at a mirror and find that you do not have that spot, you believe the mirror. This means if the Word of God says you are one thing, and thousands in the world say something different, believe the mirror of the Word of God.

The Bible shows us two different types of people looking at the same mirror of the Word of God. The first group are those who look at the mirror and immediately go away and forget. These are the people who believe the Word as they are hearing it, but immediately they go away and start facing difficulties, they go back to believing the same language of the world.

The other group are the doers of the Word and they are likened to people who continuously look unto the mirror (perfect law of liberty). These are the people who do not give up in believing what the Word says about them regardless of the situation they are passing through. They may be in bad situation but would always refer to the Word and confess good things upon themselves. They believe that all what they face would go away but what the Word says would eventually prevail. Be in this category. Refuse to be dictated by circumstances.

The Bible tells us that when we stay gazing on the mirror,of the Word of God whatever we see in the mirror, we are transformed into the same image. 2 Cor 3: 18(Amplified)

“And all of us, (because we) continued to behold (in the Word of God) as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are constantly being transfigured into His own image in ever increasing splendor and from one degree of glory to another; (for this comes) from the Lord (who is) the Spirit.?

The mirror tells you what you are today. What you see in the Word is what you are now. Don’t be distracted by earthly circumstances. You can now start what your mirror tells you,I am a success, I am prosperous, I am the righteousness of God, I am heading for heaven, I am the seed of Abraham, I am a victor. That is what you are. Never put it forward to another day, you are that today because the mirror of the Word is telling you so. Don’t forget who you are.

Confess what the Word says about you!

