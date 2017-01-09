9 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:06 AM

Woman pours boiling water on husband’s secret lover

Police in Kasungu district have arrested a 31 year-old woman for pouring boiling water on a woman whom she accused of sleeping with her husband.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for the station Harry Namwaza told Malawi24 that the incident occurred on 5 January at Kasalika residential area.

Namwaza identified the suspect as Elizabeth Banda and the victim as Amina Chabe. According to the police spokesperson, Banda went to Chabe’s house to confront her for being in an affair with her husband.

“Misunderstanding erupted between the two such that Banda poured boiling water on the victim,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chabe has admitted to Kasungu District Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of act intended to cause grievous harm.

She comes from Chimbuna village, Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu district.