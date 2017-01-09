9 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:55 AM

Two Nomads stars leave for Japan today

Be Forward Wanderers Joseph Kamwendo and striker Peter Wadabwa will be leaving Malawi today afternoon for Japan where they will undergo trials at unknown clubs in the east Asian nation, Malawi24 can confirm.

According to Nomads general secretary Mike Butao, Kamwendo and Wadabwa will undergo three-week trials.

“This happen because of the relationship between the sponsors and the club which saw, for the first time ever, a Japanese player Genki Nakamura, playing professional football in Malawi. Be Forward wants to open doors for players in Malawi, in particular Wanderers to get lucrative deals in Japan and even beyond. Eventually, even coaches and administrators will also have a similar opportunity. Likewise, there will be movement from Japan to Malawi,” said Butao.

The Nomads are hopeful that in the long run, the arrangement will help Wanderers become the best managed team in the land and help to improve the standards of football in the country.

Kamwendo, who once played in top leagues in Denmark, South Africa, DR Congo, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, said he is set for the trials.

“ I thank God because without him, I am nothing and I will always be grateful to the Nomads.“This is yet another great chance for me. I will utilise it to the maximum. I want to thank my club’s management, technical panel and, above all the fans for being there for me always” said the Nomads midfielder.

In his remarks Wadabwa who was in cloud nine said this is the great achievement for him and this time he wants to put Malawi on map.

” I want to put Malawi on map and this is a great opportunity, thanks to my club, Fans and all people who support me always ” said the ex-Silver Strikers, Thanda Royal Zulu, Jomo Cosmos and Golden Arrows forward.

Kamwendo became the holding star since he rejoined the team and helped the team to win Fisd cup and Bus ipite Bonanza.

Wadabwa scored important goals for Wanderers and became the second top goal scorer for the Tnm Superleague 2016 season.