9 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:16 AM

Mzuni students invite God to intervene in varsity closure

Faith clubs from Mzuzu University (Mzuni) are conducting prayers for God to intervene in the closure of the institution.

According to a student at the college, members of SCOM and other different dominations have been conducting the prayers since Friday last week.

This comes at a time the institution is facing numerous challenges including prolonged closure.

Students from the institution are just rotting at home, hopelessly lost in confusion over whether authorities will mull over reopening the college soon.

“I belong to SCOM, and we think where our wisdom as students ends, is where God’s wisdom starts. We therefore gather everyday seeking for his intervention,” said the student who pleaded for anonymity for security reasons.

According to the student, though the school is closed Mzuni SCOM members who live in Mzuzu are still meeting for prayers.

“Likewise members of CCAP and other churches. We pray together and we believe our God is a God of possibilities. Everything will be possible,” she added.

The university was closed in November last year following a sit-in by lectures and support staff who are demanding a pay hike.

However, up to now responsible authorities in government seem not to be responding positively to the demands and the striking team is equally adamant on the decision to boycott duties.

As for the university’s chancellor, President Peter Mutharika, he already distanced himself from the issue.

He publicly said issues surrounding the closure of Mzuni are none of his concern and should be dealt with by the university’s council.

Of late, public universities have suffered and are still suffering numerous problems including frequent closure.