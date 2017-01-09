9 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:08 AM

Devotion: Continue with your life time vision

Habakkuk 2:2-3 “Yahweh answered me, “Write the vision, and make it plain on tablets, that he may run who reads it.For the vision is yet for the appointed time, and it hurries toward the end, and won`t prove false. Though it takes time, wait for it; because it will surely come. It won`t delay.”

Anybody, any business, any church or any association should have a clear written down vision. So clear that someone can read and run with it even after the people who developed it are gone. The scripture talks about The Vision. Its singular meaning its one and its definite. Have a single vision for a single mission. More than one vision on a particular mission leads to di-visions.

A vision is not an ambition but what you are to fulfil. Its a reason for your living. Your vision should be written down clearly. Don’t keep your vision in your head. Don’t write it obscurely so that no one can read. Don’t develop it out of ambition but out of revelation.Vision gives you the direction. If you don’t have it, you will lose the way and will perish.Pro 29:18 KJV “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”

I remember I was invited by someone to go and take up the work of ministry in Botswana. However this did not fit in my vision and I turned it down. For visionless people, they would have thought it was an opportunity to go international quickly. They would have taken it but would have led to another direction of their life.

Develop smaller tasks that supports your vision. Every task you undertake should be in line with your vision. Refuse anything that doesnt lead you to fulfil your vision whether it looks attractive or not.

As you have entered the new year, avoid the so called new year resolutions which are not in line with the vision. They will otherwise become mere gimmicks which are easily forgotten as the year progresses. Instead continue with your life time vision and divide it into tasks to be done as you progress. Then periodically assess yourself how you have done your tasks and how you are progressing towards the vision. If you are behind, add more effort and resources to speed up your progress towards the vision.

Remember Hab 2:3….“Though it takes time, wait for it; because it will surely come. It won`t delay.”

Prayer

Thank you Father because of the vision that has been revealed to me by your spirit. I operate in the vision and am moving from glory to glory till I fulfil that which is to be fulfilled in me. I will never give up on the

#DOMINION AND GOOD SUCCESS (GEN1:26&JOSHUA1:8)#

