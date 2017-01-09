9 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:32 PM

Blackouts will end when Lake Malawi is filled to the brim – Escom

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has told Malawians that for the country to have no power cuts, Lake Malawi must be filled with water to the brim.

Escom made the claim through its Facebook page after a customer posted a question on the page asking if the rains that have been falling have been enough to raise water on Lake Malawi to necessary levels.

Responding to the query, the electricity supplier said the rains are falling but Lake Malawi is yet to have required water levels.

“Tikufuna yodzadzitsa Nyanja. Mvula ikugwa koma nyanja sikudzadza. Madzi akali ophwera ndipo sakukwana kuphika magetsi. Koma tili ndi chiyembekezo kuti mvula ikapitilira zinthu zisintha.” (The rains that have fallen so far have not been enough to fill the Lake. Water levels are still low and we cannot manage to generate power but we are hopeful the situation will change),” said Escom.

However some people on the same platform argued with boldness that Escom is not serious with the service they deliver.

Over the past five months there have been persistent blackouts across Malawi with some areas going over 24 hours without power.